Bride With ‘Expensive Make Up’ Fined For Not Wearing Mask In Punjab

A bride here was fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing a mask on her wedding day in Chandigarh on Wednesday. When police questioned her, she cited ‘expensive makeup’ behind the reason for not wearing the mask.

The bride from Khanna town was heading towards a Gurudwara in sector 8 in Chandigarh for her wedding along with her family members. Given that the UT administration had announced a lockdown in the city, various police nakkas had been put up in the city. Barely a kilometer from the Gurudwara, a police team stopped the car after spotting the bride sitting in the front without wearing a mask. A police personnel said, “The bride came up with a bizarre defense saying that the mask would have ruined her expensive make up. Even the family members supported her.”

The bride was fined Rs 1,000 for violating the covid norms.

