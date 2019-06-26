English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bridegroom Among 3 Killed as Car Rams into Bus in Uttar Pradesh
The marriage procession was headed for Aurangabad in Firozabad when the accident took place late on Tuesday night near Bhadaui village.
Representative image.
Firozabad: Three people in a marriage procession, including the bridegroom, died on spot in a head-on collision between a bus and a car in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, police said on Wednesday.
The accident took place late on Tuesday night near village Bhadaui under Jasrana police station.
Police said that three people in a Baleno car, including the bridegroom, died on the spot. Of the dead three, one deceased was from Agra. The marriage procession was headed for Aurangabad in Firozabad.
Two seriously injured were sent to the hospital, SP Rural Rajesh Kumar said.
