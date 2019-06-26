Take the pledge to vote

Bridegroom Among 3 Killed as Car Rams into Bus in Uttar Pradesh

The marriage procession was headed for Aurangabad in Firozabad when the accident took place late on Tuesday night near Bhadaui village.

IANS

Updated:June 26, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
Bridegroom Among 3 Killed as Car Rams into Bus in Uttar Pradesh
Representative image.
Firozabad: Three people in a marriage procession, including the bridegroom, died on spot in a head-on collision between a bus and a car in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place late on Tuesday night near village Bhadaui under Jasrana police station.

Police said that three people in a Baleno car, including the bridegroom, died on the spot. Of the dead three, one deceased was from Agra. The marriage procession was headed for Aurangabad in Firozabad.

Two seriously injured were sent to the hospital, SP Rural Rajesh Kumar said.

