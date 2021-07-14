Bride’s Brother In-Law Shot Dead In Bihar’s Gaya

A 30-year-old man, who had come to attend his sister in-law’s wedding in Gaya district of Bihar, was shot dead by unknown miscreants. The incident took place in Arai village of Mohra block under Atri police station limits where the victim was killed while he was roaming outside the village after the marriage. The man was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. Police have registered a case but yet to find out the possible reason for the 30-year-old’s murder.

Manish Kumar, a resident of Samod Bigha village in Sherghati police station area, had arrived at Arai for his sister in-law’s marriage on Monday. The bride is the daughter of one Lallan Singh from Talora village in Wazirganj. The wedding was taking place at the bride’s uncle Arun Singh’s home in Arai.

Relatives told police that around 3-4 am when marriage rituals were progressing, Manish went outside to take a stroll with his friends. However, some armed assailants shot him dead and fled the scene. Police rushed to the crime site and Manish was taken to the community health centre in Wazirganj but was declared dead by the doctors there.

Authorities sent the dead body for post-mortem to Magadh medical college in Gaya. Later, the body was handed over to the deceased’s family members who performed the last rites in Sherghati.

Though police are investigating the matter, they have not been able to find any links to the murder.

In another incident from Gaya, an 18-year-old young man was shot in the head after he was called to someone’s home in Bhusanda village of Manpur block. The incident took place on Friday and he died during treatment. Incidentally, the man, who shot Nitish Kumar, was the one who took the deceased to the hospital from where he informed Kumar’s family. The accused then fled.

