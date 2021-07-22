Bride’s Lover Shot At By Groom After A Clash In MP’s Sheopur

In a strange incident from the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh a bride’s lover and the groom ended up in a fight in which the lover received bullet injury. Police have now registered FIRs against both of them.

According to sources, the incident took place late on Monday night. The wedding of a girl was fixed with one Pawan, a resident of Pandola village under the Baroda police station. Both were to get married on Tuesday. However, the bride’s lover Kulveer alias Jasveer Singh informed Pawan about his relationship with his bride-to-be. This ended up in a fight between the two. Following this, Pawan on Monday night warned him to stay away from his fiancé. However, Kulveer did not relent which provoked Pawan to shoot him.

Pawan took out his pistol and shot Kulveer. Kulveer received a bullet injury on his waist. Pawan was accompanied by his brothers Gokul and Dilkhush at the time of the brawl. On the basis of Kulveer’s statement, the police have started the investigation by registering a case against Pawan and his brothers under Section 307 of the IPC. The police have also registered a case of molestation and other crimes against Kulveer.

The police have not yet arrested the accused. The treatment of the young man is going on in the hospital. ASP Premlal Kurve told the press that the incident took place over an old family dispute and further investigation is on in this matter.

