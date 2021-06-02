Bridge Splits Into Two In Bihar After Heavy Rains And Thunderstorms

The Pipa Bridge in Danapur town, adjacent to Patna city of Bihar, got divided into two parts and washed away in the river on Tuesday following heavy rains and thunderstorms.

The Pipa bridge is considered a lifeline for the people in Diara where residents take the help of this elevated road to enter mainland Patna. The incident has completely blocked the Danapur-Diara route connecting six panchayats.

Mohammad Khurshid, executive officer of Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited, informed that the bridge’s repair work was scheduled from June 1-7, and a notice for the same was issued on May 26. However, the bridge, Khurshid said, was hit by a storm before the maintenance work could even be started.

The movement on the Danapur-Diara route has now been halted due to the thunderstorm that reminded people of the Cyclone Yaas which swept parts of West Bengal and Odisha last week.

The storm in Bihar also affected several people as the roofs of Kutcha houses were blown away by the strong winds. Many parts of the state also faced heavy rains.

A district hospital in Katihar was waterlogged after heavy rains lashed the region. In the visuals posted by news agency ANI on Twitter, the corridor of the hospital was filled with rainwater.

#WATCH | Waterlogging was seen in the premises of district hospital in Katihar, Bihar due to heavy rainfall yesterday. pic.twitter.com/fKRrryltEk— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

The dramatic change in weather is owed to the after-effects of cyclone Yaas which started as a very severe cyclonic storm and wreaked havoc in West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand. At least five people were killed due to Cyclone Yaas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also conducted aerial surveys in Odisha and West Bengal to take stock of the situation.

