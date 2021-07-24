The Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra has laid down protocols for usage of mobile phones and has asked officials to restrict time spent.

Here are the major protocols:

- State asked government staffers to maintain protocol while using phones during office hours.

- Officials should use landline on priority, and should use mbbile phones only when there is important work.

- Officials should speak briefly, courteously, maintaining decorum.

- They shouldn’t fight and argue on phone.

- They should answer phone calls of people’s representatives and senior officials on priority.

- Officials should go out of cabin to attend urgent personal calls.

- Officials must put phones on silent mode during meetings with seniors.

- Officials should not use earphones during meetings.

- Officials should not switch off phones during official tours.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, especially the Konkan region, has been witnessing a deluge.

As heavy rains batter several parts of west and south India, the meteorological department on Friday said isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely over Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra in the next two days. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely to continue over Gujarat till July 23, but its intensity will increase from July 24, it said.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely to continue over west coast during next 2-3 days with reduction thereafter," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. “Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan, Goa, the adjoining ghat areas of central Maharashtra during July 23-24 with reduction thereafter and over coastal and south interior Karnataka, (from) today July 23," it said.

Thirty people people have died in Raigad in a landslide which occurred on Thursday. At least two people were killed and eight others injured after a single-storey house collapsed in Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi in eastern Mumbai early Friday. In neighbouring Goa, several parts, including Sattari and Bicholim tehsils in north and Dharbandora in south, are reeling under a flood-like situation. A large number of houses was inundated as the water level of some rivers rose following heavy rains over the past few days.

