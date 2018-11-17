English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brigadier KS Chandpuri, whose War Heroics Inspired Sunny Deol-Starrer ‘Border’, Passes Away at 78
Brigadier Chandpuri was an Army Major during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and had held his post through the night in the famous Battle of Longewala.
Brigadier Chandpuri was an Army Major during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and had held his post through the night in the famous Battle of Longewala.
Chandigarh: Decorated war veteran Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri died in a private hospital in Mohali near here on Saturday. He was 78.
Chandpuri, who was an Army Major during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, had held his post through the night in the famous battle of Longewala in Rajasthan with just 120 men against a full-fledged attack by advancing Pakistani Patton tanks.
He was decorated with the Maha Vir Chakra for the heroic stand-off against the tanks and forcing the enemy to retreat.
The feat of Brig Chandpuri and his men was later featured in Bollywood blockbuster movie Border which was released in 1997. His role was played by actor Sunny Deol.
Expressing condolence, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said, “Very sorry to learn of the sad demise of Brigadier KS Chandpuri, MVC. He was a very brave and distinguished soldier and the hero of the Battle of Longewala. The nation is poorer with his passing away. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”
Very sorry to learn of the sad demise of Brigadier KS Chandpuri, MVC. He was a very brave and distinguished soldier and the hero of the Battle of Longewala. The nation is poorer with his passing away. My heartfelt condolences to his family.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 17, 2018
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
