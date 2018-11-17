GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Brigadier KS Chandpuri, whose War Heroics Inspired Sunny Deol-Starrer ‘Border’, Passes Away at 78

Brigadier Chandpuri was an Army Major during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and had held his post through the night in the famous Battle of Longewala.

News18.com

Updated:November 17, 2018, 1:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Brigadier KS Chandpuri, whose War Heroics Inspired Sunny Deol-Starrer ‘Border’, Passes Away at 78
Brigadier Chandpuri was an Army Major during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and had held his post through the night in the famous Battle of Longewala.
Loading...
Chandigarh: Decorated war veteran Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri died in a private hospital in Mohali near here on Saturday. He was 78.

Chandpuri, who was an Army Major during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, had held his post through the night in the famous battle of Longewala in Rajasthan with just 120 men against a full-fledged attack by advancing Pakistani Patton tanks.

He was decorated with the Maha Vir Chakra for the heroic stand-off against the tanks and forcing the enemy to retreat.

The feat of Brig Chandpuri and his men was later featured in Bollywood blockbuster movie Border which was released in 1997. His role was played by actor Sunny Deol.

Expressing condolence, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said, “Very sorry to learn of the sad demise of Brigadier KS Chandpuri, MVC. He was a very brave and distinguished soldier and the hero of the Battle of Longewala. The nation is poorer with his passing away. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”


| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...