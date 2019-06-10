Take the pledge to vote

Brigadier Kurichu, Close Aide of Late SS Khaplang, Passes Away in Myanmar

Self-styled brigadier Kurichu was ‘wanted’ by the Indian security forces and passed away at a hospital in Myanmar’s Sagaing region.

Biju Kumar Deka | News18

Updated:June 10, 2019, 10:43 PM IST
Photo Used for Representation (File Photo)
Guwahati: Insurgent leader, Brigadier Kurichu of Naga Army of National Socialist Council of Nagaland died on Monday. He was one of the close aides of late SS Khaplang, leader of insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN).

Self-styled brigadier Kurichu was ‘wanted’ by the Indian security forces. He passed away at a hospital in Myanmar’s Sagaing region.
According to NSCN (K), Kurichu was among the top leaders of the outfit and was known to be an influential one. He was seen as a hero figure in his circle.

Kurichu was admitted to the Hkamti civil hospital of Sagaing division days before the operations against such outfits had intensified.
