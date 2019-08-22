Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Officials Face 50% Salary Cut if Projects Delayed

Apart from the officials, the circular also warned civic contractors that if they failed to meet the deadline, they would also lose 20 per cent of the project cost.

PTI

Updated:August 22, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Officials Face 50% Salary Cut if Projects Delayed
File photo
Loading...

Mumbai: In a bid to ensure timely completion of civic works, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Praveen Pardeshi has recently issued a circular asking the officials to get the projects done in time or else be prepared to lose 50 per cent of their salary.

Apart from the officials, the circular also warned civic contractors that if they failed to meet the deadline, they would also lose 20 per cent of the project cost. "Pardeshi issued the circular last week, in which he asked the municipal officials engaged in supervising projects to get the works done within the deadline or else they will lose their salary by 50 per cent," a senior civic official said on Thursday.

"The contractors have also been warned that they would lose 20 per cent of the project cost if they fail to meet the deadline. The circular said the reasons cited by the officers and contractors for not meeting the project deadlines are unconvincing and very frivolous," he added.

The circular issued by the civic chief would work as a deterrent and motivate the officials, especially the engineers to complete the projects within the deadlines, he said. The move has been welcomed by activists, who said it would benefit everyone and help fix the responsibility.

RTI activist Anil Galgali, who has exposed several cases related to alleged corruption in the cash-rich BMC, said, "The civic body spends over Rs 10,000 crore every year on public works, but it has hardly met the deadline of any project."

"On the contrary, the projects are deliberately delayed to escalate its cost. This happens due to unholy nexus between engineers and contractors. Hope this initiative to cut salary would work and break the nexus," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram