English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bring a Law to Build Ram Mandir, Case is Getting Delayed: Mohan Bhagwat Tells Centre
Giving his annual Vijayadashmi address, the last before the 2019 polls, Bhagwat stated that the issue of Ram Mandir is associated with sentiments of crores of Indians and there was sufficient evidence that a temple stood at the disputed spot in Ayodhya.
Loading...
Nagpur: In his last Vijayadashami address before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat demanded a law to be framed to allow the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.
“Lord Ram is the symbol of India. His temple should be built through whatever means necessary. Government should frame a law and build the Ram Temple. That is our demand,” Bhagwat said in his speech on Thursday morning.
“The Hindu community has for several years been waiting for the grand Ram temple. Unfortunate attempts have been made only to delay this process. We don’t want any more delays,” Bhagwat said.
Bhagwat has several times in the past said in no uncertain terms that a Ram Temple will come up on the disputed site very soon, but it is the first time that he’s publicly made this demand in his Vijayadashami speech, considered a policy document for the Sangh cadre, from the Narendra Modi-led government.
Bhagwat said that he was often asked why the Sangh was so adamant on constructing the temple. To this, he responded by saying that “Babar was the enemy of the Indian people. It was to destroy the pride and self-respect of Indians that he demolished the Ram Temple… Guru Nanak has also claimed this. Ram is our lord who guides our country. So [to revive the self-pride] we need to build it.”
The RSS chief has made this demand at a time when a substantial chunk of influential Hindu priests in and around Ayodhya have put the government on notice on Ram Temple issue.
In June this year, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Acharya
Satyendra Das, gave a stern warning to the BJP, saying that if they do not build the temple and dump the issue completely, the party will not come back to power in the next year's general elections.
Earlier this month, a number of priests, including those from Tapasvi Chavni temple in Ayodhya, went on an indefinite hunger strike in Ayodhya demanding immediate construction of the grand temple.
Last year, on the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition, senior VHP leaders issued a deadline – December 6, 2018 – by when temple construction in Ayodhya was to be started.
It is in this light that Bhagwat made another statement on Thursday. “In this issue, whatever steps our holy men decide to take, we are with them,” he said.
All eyes will now be not just on the three-judge bench hearing Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit dispute which will begin on October 29, but also on the upcoming winter Parliamentary session beginning December 16.
“Lord Ram is the symbol of India. His temple should be built through whatever means necessary. Government should frame a law and build the Ram Temple. That is our demand,” Bhagwat said in his speech on Thursday morning.
“The Hindu community has for several years been waiting for the grand Ram temple. Unfortunate attempts have been made only to delay this process. We don’t want any more delays,” Bhagwat said.
Bhagwat has several times in the past said in no uncertain terms that a Ram Temple will come up on the disputed site very soon, but it is the first time that he’s publicly made this demand in his Vijayadashami speech, considered a policy document for the Sangh cadre, from the Narendra Modi-led government.
Bhagwat said that he was often asked why the Sangh was so adamant on constructing the temple. To this, he responded by saying that “Babar was the enemy of the Indian people. It was to destroy the pride and self-respect of Indians that he demolished the Ram Temple… Guru Nanak has also claimed this. Ram is our lord who guides our country. So [to revive the self-pride] we need to build it.”
The RSS chief has made this demand at a time when a substantial chunk of influential Hindu priests in and around Ayodhya have put the government on notice on Ram Temple issue.
In June this year, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Acharya
Satyendra Das, gave a stern warning to the BJP, saying that if they do not build the temple and dump the issue completely, the party will not come back to power in the next year's general elections.
Earlier this month, a number of priests, including those from Tapasvi Chavni temple in Ayodhya, went on an indefinite hunger strike in Ayodhya demanding immediate construction of the grand temple.
Last year, on the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition, senior VHP leaders issued a deadline – December 6, 2018 – by when temple construction in Ayodhya was to be started.
It is in this light that Bhagwat made another statement on Thursday. “In this issue, whatever steps our holy men decide to take, we are with them,” he said.
All eyes will now be not just on the three-judge bench hearing Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit dispute which will begin on October 29, but also on the upcoming winter Parliamentary session beginning December 16.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Namaste England Movie Review: It's a Shoddy Tale of Misplaced Nationalism and Oddly Timed Sexism
- Massive Dussehra Car Discounts Upto Rs 2 Lakh in October 2018 – Maruti, Hyundai and More
- Badhaai Ho Movie Review: Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri are Real Stars of This Ayushmann Khurrana Film
- PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 Update Lands October 25 With Night Mode And Halloween Theme
- Wishes Pour in From Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj as Kumble Celebrates 48th Birthday
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...