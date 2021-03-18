india

Bring Australia-like Law to Make Facebook, Google Pay for News, Says Sushil Modi

File photo of Sushil Kumar Modi.

Sushil Kumar Modi said that he has raised this issue in the Parliament so that he can compel Google to share its revenue with traditional media.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Modi on Wednesday appealed the government to enact law like Australia to tech giants like Google, Facebook and Youtube pay print and electronic media for using their content at a time when print and news channels are facing financial crunch while advertisements going to tech companies.

“The media industry invests huge amount of money for their reporters, correspondents and various equipments. It has been disseminating credible news yet Google ends up earning the profits,” the former Bihar deputy CM told CNN-News18.

The MP said that he has raised this issue in the Parliament and advocated for a rule similar in Australia so that he can compel Google to share its revenue with traditional media.

“In Australia, the government has asked these tech giants to pay for the news content they’ve been using freely. It wasn’t easy, though. They’re super monopolies and big companies, yet, Australia did it,” he said.

Sushil Modi said that he is planning to write to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on this issue.

“The Indian media is facing a major financial crisis because of the loss of revenue and pandemic and I’ve asked the government to enact laws to make these tech giants pay for news,” he added.

first published:March 18, 2021, 14:50 IST
