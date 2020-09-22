INDIA

1-MIN READ

Bring Bills for Population Control, Uniform Civil Code to Save the Country: BJP MP in LS

File photo of proceedings in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Nishikant Dubey said to save the country and its demography, the government should bring Uniform Civil Code Bill and Population Control Bill.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday demanded in Lok Sabha that the government bring in bills for Uniform Civil Code and population control to "save the country". Speaking during the Zero Hour, Dubey said to save the country and its demography, the government should bring Uniform Civil Code Bill and Population Control Bill.

He said these two bills are required to check minority appeasement. He also said that members belonging to Scheduled Tribes who convert should not be extended reservation benefits.

