Bringing Back Every Indian Stranded in Afghanistan Centre’s Duty & We’ll Do Our Best: Jyotiraditya Scindia

In a fresh reassurance to Indian nationals stranded in strife-torn Afghanistan, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said bringing back every Indian citizen stranded in the country is a duty of the Centre, which the union government will play in the best possible manner.

Scindia, who was on a visit to Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh, spoke to News18 exclusively on the prevailing scenario in the neighbouring country following Taliban takeover.

“We had sent our aircraft last Friday to Afghanistan to bring back Indian nationals and evacuation continued till Sunday,” said the minister, adding that as the airport was closed on Monday and now the Indian government is trying to rope in the Air Force to bring back citizens and others from Afghanistan.

The Taliban has shut operations of all commercial flights in Afghanistan airspace from Monday.

Scindia said, “We will perform our duty to ensure safe return of our citizens,” and added that flight operations will resume when things improve in Afghanistan.

‘Congress in dire straits’

On former Congress leader Sushmita Dev, who switched sides to Trinamool Congress on Monday, Scindia said there is nothing left in the Congress party. “Congress is in dire straits and has been detached from the public,” he said, extending best wishes to Dev.

In an apparent reference to the disruptions created by the opposition during the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, which had to wrap up two days ahead of its scheduled end on July 19, Scindia said, “Being public servants, it’s our duty to present ourselves before the public.”

The Gwalior royal family scion added that PM Narendra Modi for the first time offered representation to women and SC/ST members in the Union cabinet, but the opposition did not even let them introduce themselves in the Parliament.

“We are going among the public with the failures of the opposition,” said Scindia, who earlier had cut short his Malwa visit when he was summoned to New Delhi for his inclusion Union cabinet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here