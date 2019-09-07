Bringing Thane & Dombivali Closer to Mumbai, Here's How MMR Locals Can Benefit from 3 New Metro Lines

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid foundation stone for three new Mumbai Metro rail lines. These three lines known as Metro line 10, 11 and 12 will connect Mumbai with neighboring districts including Thane, Kalyan Dombivali and Navi Mumbai.

Line 10 connects Gaimukh in Thane to Shivaji Chowk in Mira road. The line covers four stations in 9.2 kilometers and will be running on elevated stations. The stations on this line include Gaimukh Reti Bundar, Versova Chaar Phata, Kashi Mira and Shivaji Chowk. This line is expected to cost Rs. 4,476 crore. This line will also connect Borivali, Mira-Bhayander, Thane, and rest of Mumbai.

Line 11 will run between Wadala and CSMT. In 12.7 kilometers, this line will cover ten stations, including three elevated and eight underground stations. The elevated stations include Wadala RTO, Ganesh Nagar and BPT Hospital, whereas the underground stations will be Sewri, Hay Bundar, Coal Bundar, Darukhana, Wadi Bundar, Clock Tower, Carnac Bundar and CSMT. The estimated cost for line 11 is Rs 8,739 crores. With the completion of this project, the CSMT will be directly connected to Thane-Ghodbunder and Mira Road-Bhayander with connectivity to Metro 10 project.

Line 12 will connect Kalyan, Dombivali and Taloja which will cover 20.7 kilometers on an elevated corridor. The 17 station line is expected to cost Rs 4,132 crore. The 18 stations on this line will be APMC Kalyan, Ganesh Nagar, Pisawali Gaon, Golvali, Dombivli MIDC, Sa Gaon, Sonar Pada, Manpada, Hadutane, Kole Gaon, Nilje Gaon, Wadavali, Bale, Vaklan, Turbhe, Pisawe Depot, Pisawe and Taloja.

Line 12 is an extension of line 5 which connects Kalyan, Bhiwandi and Thane. This line will be beneficial to commuters from Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Taloja, and upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport area. The government has also proposed to integrate this project with Metro 5, which covers Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan and Navi Mumbai Metro line.

The Maharashtra cabinet had cleared the proposal to these three Metro lines in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on July 23 this year. These Metro lines are likely to be completed by 2026. The completion of these lines is expected to reduce the load on overcrowded Suburban train system by at least 50%.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.