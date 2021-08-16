Britain Says Troops Have Arrived In Kabul

London, Aug 15 (AP) Britain’s Defence Ministry says UK troops have arrived in Kabul to help evacuate remaining Britons there. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said after chairing a Cabinet emergency committee meeting Sunday that the priority is to get out British nationals, as well as Afghans who helped UK forces in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, as fast as we can.

The ambassador is working round the clock, has been there in the airport to help process the applications, he told Sky News. We certainly have the means at the moment to get them out … It’s just a question of making sure that they’re able to do it over the next few days. The vast bulk of embassy staff and officials have already left Afghanistan, Johnson added. (AP) .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here