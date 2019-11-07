Take the pledge to vote

Britain's Prince Charles to Meet President Kovind, Visit Sikh Temple During India Visit: Officials

The visit by the heir-to-the-British throne to India will be his second trip in two years and 10th overall. The Prince of Wales will meet Kovind for a bilateral discussion, the officials said.

PTI

November 7, 2019
File photo of Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. (Image: REUTERS)

New Delhi: Britain's Prince Charles who is slated to visit India next week will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and pay a visit to a Sikh temple to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, officials said.

The visit by the heir-to-the-British throne to India will be his second trip in two years and 10th overall.

"His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales will pay a two-day visit to India on Wednesday (November 13) and Thursday (November 14)," a senior official said.

The Prince of Wales will meet Kovind for a bilateral discussion, the officials said.

"He will meet with Indian meteorologists to hear about climate resilience and natural disaster preparedness, and will visit a Sikh temple to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev," the official said.

He will also attend a military service to commemorate the sacrifices of soldiers from across the Commonwealth during the two world wars, and join a roundtable discussion with Indian business leaders on sustainable market initiatives, they said.

