1-min read

British Citizen Thanks Tirupati Authorities, Police for Looking after Him in Quarantine

Culley Clive Bryant came to India last October and recently visited the Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala. After the nationwide lockdown, he was forced to stay back in Tirupati and sent to quarantine on March 24.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:April 16, 2020, 10:24 PM IST
British Citizen Thanks Tirupati Authorities, Police for Looking after Him in Quarantine
Culley Clive Bryant.

Amaravati: A British citizen quarantined at a centre in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh thanked state officials for looking after him during his time there. He also wrote a letter thanking everyone for the facilities.

Culley Clive Bryant, a geography professor at a university in London, came to India last October and recently visited the Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala. After the coronavirus outbreak and the nationwide lockdown, he was forced to stay back in Tirupati and sent to quarantine on March 24 as he was a foreigner.

While Bryant tested negative twice and completed the mandatory 14-day period in quarantine, he continued to stay there due to a lack of accommodation and transport facilities.

On his discharge from quarantine, Bryant appreciated the facilities at the hospital and said officials "had taken care of my safety, food and everything".

After getting permission from the UK embassy, Bryant is scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad from Hyderabad on Friday morning and then onwards to the UK by a special flight of the British Airlines.

