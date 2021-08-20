British Envoy Ellis Lauds Yogi Govt's Covid Handling and Social Schemes, Seeks UK-UP Partnership

The Uttar Pradesh government of Yogi Adityanath on Friday came in for exuberant praise from Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, for “exemplary work" done in controlling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic effectively, besides registering achievements in the fields of women’s empowerment and welfare schemes, education of girls, and assistance to local artisans.

Ellis, who called on Yogi Aditaynath at the UP CM’s official residence, was all praise for his overall governance and expressed desire to work in tandem in the areas related to health, defence, environment, designing and packaging, especially with regard to the One District One Product (ODOP) programme. Identifying opportunities for investment in the fields of health, education, MSME, defence, food processing, animal protection and homeland security, the British envoy was particularly keen to have mutual cooperation to boost bilateral trade in these areas.

He also told the chief minister that Uttar Pradesh has immense potential for the export of textiles and leather goods to the United Kingdom. Some British companies have already invested in UP and are keen to further expand their presence in the state. He also mentioned that the two countries collaborated in making masks and health equipment during the pandemic.

The British High Commissioner said the education sector was one where both countries could collaborate by way of curriculum, pedagogy and other aspects of the universities of the UK. He sounded elated over the fact that the state government was already proactive towards bringing in changes in the education sector.

During his daylong visit, Ellis also went to the premises of Greenware Private Limited, a company engaged in producing khadi textiles while protecting the environment. The British High Commissioner took much interest in the solar charkhas with which the khadi cloth is weaved. He also wanted to know if his country could promote the use of these solar charkhas among the local people for producing eco-friendly clothing.

Ellis recalled his last visit to Varanasi about 25 years ago. He told the CM how he was enamoured with the spirituality and religious fervour of the ancient city. He was happy to note that Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had gone through a sea of change in terms of development and a systematic approach to improving civic amenities.

