1-min read

British Man Among Two Held at IGI Airport for Using Fake Ticket for Entry

According to the official, Dhonota was carrying a passport of the United Kingdom. He told officials that he used a cancelled ticket to London for entering the terminal to see off his wife and son.

PTI

Updated:September 8, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
British Man Among Two Held at IGI Airport for Using Fake Ticket for Entry
Representative image. File photo of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Loading...

New Delhi: Two persons, including a British national, were apprehended in separate incidents by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly using fake tickets to enter the terminal area, an official said on Sunday.

The two were apprehended on Saturday.

In the first incident, Raj Dhonota was apprehended when he was leaving Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the official said.

According to the official, Dhonota was carrying a passport of the United Kingdom. He told officials that he used a cancelled ticket to London for entering the terminal to see off his wife and son.

In the second incident, Ubaid Lal was apprehended for the same offence.

Lal used a cancelled ticket to Srinagar to enter the terminal and drop his mother, the official said.

Both Dhonota and Lal have been handed over to police and booked for criminal trespass, the official said.

