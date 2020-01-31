Take the pledge to vote

British National Dies Aboard Cruise Boat in Assam's Jorhat

The travel agency which had organised the tour handed over his body to the police and it was sent for postmortem at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital

January 31, 2020
British National Dies Aboard Cruise Boat in Assam's Jorhat
Jorhat (Assam): A 76-year-old tourist from the UK died aboard a cruise boat in Assam on Friday, police said.

Alastair Neil Macdonald was found dead on the 'Charaideo' when it was returning from a week-long tour of areas in Upper Assam. It is owned by the Assam-Bengal Navigation Company, they said.

Macdonald was a part of a 60-member British tourist group visiting the northeastern state.

The travel agency which had organised the tour handed over his body to the police and it was sent for postmortem at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital

The British foreign office is coordinating with Macdonald's family members who will arrive here to take the body back to the UK, police said.

