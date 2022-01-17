British National ID'd As Hostage-taker At Texas Synagogue

CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo Colleyville (US), Jan 16 (AP) Authorities on Sunday identified a 44-year-old British national as the man who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue for 10 hours before an FBI SWAT team stormed the building, ending a tense standoff that President Joe Biden called an act of terror." Malik Faisal Akram was shot and killed after the last of the hostages got out at around 9 p.m. Saturday at Congregation Beth Israel near Fort Worth. In a statement, the FBI said there was no indication that anyone else was involved, but it didn't provide a possible motive...

first published:January 17, 2022, 00:50 IST