Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

British PM May Calls Modi on Poll Win, Discusses G20, ICC World Cup

Theresa May and Narendra Modi discussed the upcoming Cricket World Cup which the UK will host in June and July, and the passion for the sport that is shared between our two countries.

PTI

Updated:May 26, 2019, 7:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
British PM May Calls Modi on Poll Win, Discusses G20, ICC World Cup
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May shakes hands with Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India during a bilateral meeting at 10 Downing Street in London. (Image: AP/PTI)
Loading...
London: Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May spoke to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his election victory, discussing a range of issues including the G20 Summit in Japan next month and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England.

In her conversation with Prime Minister Modi on Saturday, she praised India's democratic exercise and processes, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

May announced her resignation as the Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister on Friday as a leadership contest triggered in Brexit-hit Britain.

She will formally step down on June 7, after a three-day state visit to the UK by US President Donald Trump.

"The Prime Minister (May) spoke to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his success in the election.

"The leaders agreed that the election was a significant exercise in democracy and that the authorities should be commended for delivering it so efficiently," the spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a landmark victory for a second five-year term in office, winning 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

"They also discussed the upcoming Cricket World Cup which the UK will host in June and July, and the passion for the sport that is shared between our two countries.

"Both leaders looked forward to continuing the close cooperation between our countries, including at the G20 Summit in Osaka next month," the spokesperson said.

At least eight candidates, including hard Brexiteer and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, are in the race to take over the reins from May as the UK's ruling Conservative Party leadership contest gets underway.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram