Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

British Royals' 'Biggest' Indian Fan, Owner of Iconic Cafe in Mumbai, Passes Away at 97

The owner Britannia & Co Restaurant, Boman Kohinoor, was suffering from cardiac issues and passed away at 4:45 pm in Mumbai's Parsee General Hospital.

AFP

Updated:September 26, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
British Royals' 'Biggest' Indian Fan, Owner of Iconic Cafe in Mumbai, Passes Away at 97
Boman Kohinoor was the star of a social media campaign in 2016 when his dream came true and he met Prince William and his wife Kate during their week-long trip to India and Bhutan.
Loading...

Mumbai: Mumbai cafe owner Boman Kohinoor, arguably India's biggest fan of the British royal family, died on Wednesday, officials said. The Indian Parsi restaurateur "was suffering from cardiac issues and passed away at 4:45 pm (1115 GMT)," an official from Parsee General Hospital told AFP.

Kohinoor was the star of a social media campaign in 2016 when his dream came true. He met Prince William and his wife Kate during their week-long trip to India and Bhutan. "It is heartbreaking to report that the love of our life, Mr Boman Rashid Kohinoor, senior partner of Britannia & Co Restaurant, passed away at Parsee General Hospital," Mumbai-based blogger BombayWallah tweeted.

"He was 97 years old & Bombay's most beloved inhabitant." Kohinoor's father opened Britannia & Co Restaurant in Mumbai in 1923 and Kohinoor worked there his whole life. The decor reflected his love of the British royals.

On the wall was a large, framed photograph of Queen Elizabeth II and next to it a portrait of Indian independence hero Mahatma Gandhi. The restaurant also had a giant cardboard cut-out of a grinning William and Kate.

Kohinoor wrote regular letters to Queen Elizabeth over the years and even received a reply from one of her representatives at Windsor Castle, an official royal residence. Kohinoor had a granddaughter named after William's late mother Princess Diana.​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram