BRO Constructs 200-ft Bailey Bridge, Restores Connectivity to 13 Border Villages in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has constructed a 200-feet bailey bridge on Joshimat-Malari road across the Rishiganga river, restoring connectivity to the 13 border villages in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district affected by last month's flash floods. The bridge is near Reini village of the district and it was opened for public use on Wednesday, said the Defence Ministry's statement.

"With this, the BRO has restored connectivity, in a record time of 26 days, to the 13 border villages of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district that were cut-off due flash floods on February 7," it noted. According to the statement, BRO Director General Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry said the bridge has been named'The Bridge of Compassion' as a tribute to the fallen "Karma Yogis of the Reini power plant and the NTPC power plant".

"He thanked the state government for providing support and assistance to the BRO in completing this difficult task," it mentioned. On February 7, the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in the Rishiganga river had washed away a 90-metre Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) bridge near Reini village on Joshimat-Malari road.

"The bridge was the only link to Niti Border in Chamoli district. The GLOF had also washed away a hydro-electric plant located at the same site. More than 200 workers of the hydro-electric plant were trapped," it noted.