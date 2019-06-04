Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BRO Recruitment 2019: Border Roads Organisation Announces Vacancies at bro.gov.in

BRO recruitment 2019: Detailed information regarding BRO recruitment 2019 can be checked on its official website bro.gov.in

Trending Desk

Updated:June 4, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BRO Recruitment 2019: Border Roads Organisation Announces Vacancies at bro.gov.in
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
BRO recruitment 2019 | The Border Roads Organisation, BRO has started application process for the posts of Driver Mechanical Transport, Electrician, Mechanic, Multi Skilled Worker. Detailed information regarding BRO recruitment 2019 can be checked on its official website bro.gov.in. The BRO recruitment 2019 is a great opportunity for High School pass out to secure government jobs.

Here we have summed up key pointer to be aware of before applying for BRO recruitment 2019.

BRO Recruitment 2019: Eligibility
• Only male candidates are allowed to apply.
• Candidate must be either a citizen of India.
• Candidate must have passed high school exam from a recognised college.
• Candidate’s minimum age should be 18 years.

BRO Recruitment 2019: Application Form
The Border Roads Organisation application form can be accessed here bro.gov.in The application process is completely offline, the filled-in applications as well all the required documents have to be send by post on the below-listed address- Commandant GREF Centre, Dighi camp, Pune- 411 015. The last date of BRO application form is July 14. The application fee is Rs. 50 for General, OBC, EWSs including Ex-serviceman candidates. However, the application fees for physically handicapped persons and SC/ST candidates have been exempted. The BRO application fee can be paid directly in account number 11182905409 of State Bank of India, Khadki Branch Pune Code No. 01629.

BRO Recruitment 2019: Selection
The BRO 2019 recruitment will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in four rounds- (i) Physical Test (ii) Practical Test (iii) Written Test (iv) Medical Examination. For making into the final merit list, unreserved, EWSs and OBC category candidates have to get a minimum passing marks of 50% and for SC & ST category the minimum marks limit is 40%.

BRO Recruitment 2019: Salary
Shortlisted candidates will work at their assigned Border Roads Organisation office and as per 7th Pay Commission, their salary slab will be Rs. 19,900-44,400 per month.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram