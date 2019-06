BRO Recruitment 2019: Border Roads Organisation Announces Vacancies at bro.gov.in

The Border Roads Organisation, BRO has started application process for the posts of Driver Mechanical Transport, Electrician, Mechanic, Multi Skilled Worker. Detailed information regarding BRO recruitment 2019 can be checked on its official website bro.gov.in . The BRO recruitment 2019 is a great opportunity for High School pass out to secure government jobs.Here we have summed up key pointer to be aware of before applying for BRO recruitment 2019.• Only male candidates are allowed to apply.• Candidate must be either a citizen of India.• Candidate must have passed high school exam from a recognised college.• Candidate’s minimum age should be 18 years.The Border Roads Organisation application form can be accessed here bro.gov.in The application process is completely offline, the filled-in applications as well all the required documents have to be send by post on the below-listed address- Commandant GREF Centre, Dighi camp, Pune- 411 015. The last date of BRO application form is July 14. The application fee is Rs. 50 for General, OBC, EWSs including Ex-serviceman candidates. However, the application fees for physically handicapped persons and SC/ST candidates have been exempted. The BRO application fee can be paid directly in account number 11182905409 of State Bank of India, Khadki Branch Pune Code No. 01629.The BRO 2019 recruitment will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in four rounds- (i) Physical Test (ii) Practical Test (iii) Written Test (iv) Medical Examination. For making into the final merit list, unreserved, EWSs and OBC category candidates have to get a minimum passing marks of 50% and for SC & ST category the minimum marks limit is 40%.Shortlisted candidates will work at their assigned Border Roads Organisation office and as per 7th Pay Commission, their salary slab will be Rs. 19,900-44,400 per month.