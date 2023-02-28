BRO Starts Clearing Strategically Important Srinagar-Leh National Highway

The strategically important 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway, which is closed due to snowfall, is being cleared by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The road acts as a lifeline for the Indian Army and people.

The highway was shut down in January after several feet of snow accumulated on the ground. Zojila Pass is generally shut for months which cuts Ladakh from the rest of the country but in the last few years, BRO is trying to reopen the road quickly. Generally, Zojila Pass closes in November but this year it was kept open till January, due to the hectic efforts of BRO.

In wake of the situation with China in Ladakh, this road is very critical for the Indian Army and its operational preparedness. A lot of supplies to the forces pass through this road and help the movement of convoys to the region.

The road also facilitates the supply of goods and supplies to Ladakh which is otherwise sent by air. Road, when cleared, will help supply defence equipment, weapons, and other logistics to the troops. Zojila Pass is situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Leh highway.

As an alternate, a two-way Zojila tunnel, which will be the longest tunnel in Asia, is likely to be complete in a few years and will make the road fair weather. Supply of fresh fruits, essentials, and other commodities remains choked in Ladakh and sometimes civil administration has to request the air force to airlift stranded people and such supplies.

