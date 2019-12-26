Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Broadband Internet Services Being Restored in Kashmir in Phased Manner, Says Ram Madhav

Internet facilities were snapped on August 5 ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing the repeal of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir state into two union territories.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2019, 6:28 PM IST
Broadband Internet Services Being Restored in Kashmir in Phased Manner, Says Ram Madhav
TV Grab of BJP general secretary Ram Madhav. (File)

Srinagar: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said broadband internet facilities were being restored in Kashmir in a phased manner.

Internet facilities were snapped on August 5 ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing the repeal of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir state into two union territories.

"The broadband internet services are being restored in phased manner. The facilities have been restored to the hotels," Madhav told reporters here.

He said the local administration will restore the broadband services in more sectors after a security review.

"We will also press the local administration to ensure maximum power supply in Jammu and Kashmir as the indications are there that the winter is going to be very harsh," he added.

Asked if the mainstream politician would be released any time soon, the BJP leader said some leaders have been released and some have been shifted to their homes from detention centres.

"It is an ongoing process," he added. Madhav said he had come to Kashmir to watch the match between Real Kashmir Football Club and Chennai City.

"I am RKFC fan and I am happy that they won. I hope they win the remaining matches as well and lift the trophy this year," Madhav said.

RKFC defeated defending champions Chennai City 2-1. RKFC had put a splendid performance in its debut season in the I League last year and stood third in the points table.

