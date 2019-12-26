Broadband Internet Services Being Restored in Kashmir in Phased Manner, Says Ram Madhav
Internet facilities were snapped on August 5 ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing the repeal of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir state into two union territories.
TV Grab of BJP general secretary Ram Madhav. (File)
Srinagar: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Thursday said broadband internet facilities were being restored in Kashmir in a phased manner.
Internet facilities were snapped on August 5 ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing the repeal of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir state into two union territories.
"The broadband internet services are being restored in phased manner. The facilities have been restored to the hotels," Madhav told reporters here.
He said the local administration will restore the broadband services in more sectors after a security review.
"We will also press the local administration to ensure maximum power supply in Jammu and Kashmir as the indications are there that the winter is going to be very harsh," he added.
Asked if the mainstream politician would be released any time soon, the BJP leader said some leaders have been released and some have been shifted to their homes from detention centres.
"It is an ongoing process," he added. Madhav said he had come to Kashmir to watch the match between Real Kashmir Football Club and Chennai City.
"I am RKFC fan and I am happy that they won. I hope they win the remaining matches as well and lift the trophy this year," Madhav said.
RKFC defeated defending champions Chennai City 2-1. RKFC had put a splendid performance in its debut season in the I League last year and stood third in the points table.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Varun Dhawan Backs Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, Says They Both are Well-behaved
- Good Newwz Movie Review: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Stand Out in This Family Entertainer
- BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan Gets Additional 60 Days Validity This Christmas and New Years
- PUBG Mobile Payload x War Mode is Now Live: Everything You Need to Know
- Best of 2019: Top SUV/MPVs Launched This Year - Kia Seltos, MG Hector and More