Broadband Internet Services Restored to 80 Govt Hospitals in Kashmir After 5 Months
Internet services were suspended in the Valley on the night of August 4, the day before the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions.
Representative Image
Jammu: Broadband internet connectivity was restored at 80 government hospitals, including health centres and offices linked to the health department, in the Kashmir Valley on Thursday, officials said.
"Broadband high-speed internet connectivity restored at 80 government hospitals, including health centres and offices linked to the department of health, across Kashmir," an official said.
Internet services were suspended in the Valley on the night of August 4, the day before the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into Union territories.
