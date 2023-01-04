Broadcasting Infrastructure, Network Development Scheme Will Augment Infra: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development (BIND) scheme will augment the broadcasting infrastructure, particularly in the remote areas. This will also help in diverse sectors like health, education and entertainment, he tweeted.

In a bid to upgrade Prasar Bharati’s broadcast infrastructure and network, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the scheme worth more than Rs 2,500 crore for Doordarshan and All India Radio. Lauding the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which the Cabinet also approved, Modi said it is a landmark step towards sustainable development and creating investment opportunities for our youth.

The government approved a Rs 19,744 crore incentive plan to promote the manufacturing of green hydrogen in the country in a bid to cut emissions.

