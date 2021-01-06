Broken Ribs & Leg, Rod Inserted in Pvt Parts: Woman's Gang Rape, Murder in UP Revives 'Nirbhaya' Case Memories

A horrific case of alleged gang rape and brutality similar to the ‘Nirbhaya’ case of Delhi was reported from Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh where a middle-aged woman was gang-raped and then killed.

The incident has been reported from a village in the Ughaiti police station area in Badaun district where a woman from the village went to a temple on Sunday evening but never returned.

In the latest development to the gang-rape case, the SHO has been suspended and one of the three accused has been arrested by the police.

Locals of the village have alleged that around 12 am, Mahant Baba Satyanarayan, his aide Vedram and driver Jaspal escaped, leaving the woman bleeding. She later died in the night. It was also revealed that earlier, the accused had taken the victim to Chandausi for treatment in their car.

Family members of the victim have alleged that the police station officer of Ughaiti, Ravendra Pratap Singh, did not reach the spot even after the complaint. The body was sent for a post-mortem on Monday afternoon, 18 hours after the incident. The post-mortem was done by a panel of three doctors, including a female doctor.

According to the report of the post mortem conducted on Tuesday, the woman had received fatal injuries in her private parts. The woman's rib and leg were broken while the lungs were attacked with a heavy object. Severe bleeding was also reported.

The police have registered a case of murder and gang rape and have also formed four teams to catch the remaining two perpetrators who have absconded.