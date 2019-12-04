Brother-in-law Held for Abetting Suicide of Ghaziabad Businessman and Wife

Ghaziabad: A day after businessman Gulshan Vasudeva jumped to death along with his wife and another woman after killing his teenage children, the police have arrested his brother-in-law for abetting the suicide, officials said on Wednesday.

"Rakesh Verma, the brother-in-law of Vasudeva, has been arrested for abetting suicide, while his mother Phoola Verma is also accused in the case and is on the run," Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad, Sudhir Kumar Singh told PTI.

Vasudeva (45), his wife Praveen and manager Sanjana jumped to their death in the early hours of Tuesday from the eighth floor of their apartment block in Krishna Apra society in Indirapuram.

Vasudeva had killed his son Hrithik (14), daughter Hrithika (18) by slitting their throats on at around 3.30 am on Tuesday and also killed their pet rabbit, the police said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.