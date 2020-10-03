Brother of Hathras Rape Victim Calls for Supreme Court-monitored Probe

Even as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday recommended investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Hathras case, the family of the victim sought a probe monitored by the Supreme Court, asking why no action was taken against the District Magistrate.

"It doesn’t matter who investigates the matter, our questions are still unanswered. Why has no action been taken against the Hathras DM, who misbehaved with the family members and tried to threaten the family?" asked the brother. "We want justice, we want a probe monitored by a Supreme Court judge."

Samajwadi Party MLA and spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan said, "The victim’s family was continuously saying they don’t trust the UP government and its administration, which was trying to hide something by not allowing media and by the midnight cremation of the victim’s body. Now when the CBI probe is ordered, I remember the incident from Unnao where the CM was trying to protect Kuldeep Singh Sengar but when the CBI probe was done he couldn’t save him."

"I am sure now all those who cremated the body at 3am and the DM threatening the victim’s family will not be spared now," he added. "If anyone from the government is found involved in this incident, he will have to go to jail."

The announcement of the CBI probe came as Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Hathras to meet the family members of the 20-year-old woman whose rape, murder and forcible cremation has triggered widespread protests across India.