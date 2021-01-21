Brother, Uncle Sentenced to Life for Raping, Beheading 11-year-old Girl in Madhya Pradesh

A local court has awarded death penalty to two men who raped and beheaded their 11- year-old relative in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, an official from the prosecution said on Thursday. The district's Banda area court of additional sessions judge Umashanker Agrawal on Tuesday awarded capital punishment to a 42-year-old man and his 25-year-old son for raping and killing the minor, public prosecutor Tahir Khan said.

"The accused had killed the innocent girl in barbaric and demonic ways. The two are family members of the deceased and they were supposed to raise the girl and protect her," the judge said, observing that the case fall under the rarest of rare category. The duo was awarded death sentences twice on two separate counts gang rape and murder, the prosecutor said.

The victim's family had lodged a complaint with the Banda police on March 14, 2019 when their daughter went missing after she went to write her Class 6 examination, Khan said. During the probe, the police found the girl's severed head 45 foot away from her body in Berkhedi Maujahar area of Banda, he said, adding that the post-mortem report confirmed that she had been gangraped.