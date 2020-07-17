Brothers Held in Hyderabad for Illegal Procurement, Sale of Drugs to Treat Covid-19

Two persons were arrested in Hyderabad for illegal procurement and selling of drugs to treat coronavirus at a higher price.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (taskforce) Radha Kishan Rao, the accused -- Sunil Agarwal and Sonu Agarwal -- are brothers and were running a medical business in the city.

The duo hatched a plan to make easy money during the pandemic by illegally procuring the anti-viral drugs and selling them at a higher price to helpless citizens, Rao said.

“The wide publicity of antiviral drugs, namely Remdesivir and FabiFlu, led to a surge in demand of these medicines. The accused started black marketing the emergency drugs and selling them without any prescription and bill,” the senior officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, simultaneous raids were conducted by police and drug inspectors at shops belonging to the accused and seized anti-viral drugs worth over Rs 5 lakh, Rao said.