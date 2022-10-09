Brothers Set Up New Astro Turf in Kashmir for Football Buffs; Omar Abdullah, Sports Secy Pass Ball

In a city shorn of night life and quality sporting hubs, a famous heritage school in Srinagar has come forward to lay a synthetic turf at its campus for soccer buffs.

The good thing is that the turf is not restricted to just its own students but free for all. It provides a way for young enterprising players who want to take soccer as a career, can pay, practice, and perfect their skills.

“We have installed floodlight and kids can avail the facility in the evening hours too when they are done with school, colleges and tuition,” said Farid Singh, who set up the facility with his younger brother Viraj.

The duo decided to lay the astro turf at a corner of the Woodlands high school that their father runs.

Singhs’ School

The Singhs have been running the school for three generations in Srinagar. Along with the three big missionary schools in the vicinity, the Woodlands has the most enchanting campus. Alumni from here have go on to do well in their lives.

An old “white house” administrative mansion and barrack-like linear structures give the campus a British aura. The brick stairs that take you down to the school campus works up a good stamina for the kids.

The location of the school is no less interesting as well. An eagle-eye view from the Zabarwan hills tells us that it lies in the middle of the once-powerful neighbourhood of Kashmir.

Former chief ministers, Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar, Mehbooba Mufti and her late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and many former ministers and bureaucrats are put up in the Gupkar area. The school is bang in-between amidst a quiet corner of the Valley, away from the humdrum.

Kashmir and Football

Football has been a craze in Valley and many players have turned up for the country and some wore jerseys for the best clubs in India and abroad. But a limited season owing to prolonged winters when snow and rains dominate wintry months, this turf can be handy even in adverse climates.

Farid said the turf will give kids an opportunity to train in all four seasons.

“Soccer comes naturally to Kashmir. We have contributed very less to cricket but football has made us proud,” said former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah, who casually walked up to the school like a neighbour than a VIP.

There is only one astro turf at TRC grounds in Valley which was set up by the Omar government. Kashmir’s only big league football team called Real Kashmir – a hit with soccer fans- used to turn up here for training and matches. Those matches brought thousands of fans to the stadium.

The school turf is smaller compared to the one at TRC grounds but it is meant for a 5/7 a player match. “We will also start box cricket from here,” said Viraj Singh, adding that it is a new sport.

Though Abdullah and Sarmad Hafeez, Commisioner Secretary of Sports and Tourism, who was also present in the turf said they have no idea of the box cricket they agreed the turf was a good addition for sportsmen.

“It is a first of its kind by a private sector and it is going to be trend setter. I am sure many more people will come forward and create such facilities. This provides opportunities to our youngsters and excel in sports,” said Hafeez.

Playing a friendly match, Abdullah and Hafeez kicked in their skills but the former CM, had a fall, after a player fouled him. However, he got up quickly and took a shot at a goal only to miss the mark.

Nightlife in Kashmir

Bound by a chain link from sides and a net from the top, the turf has multiple floodlights to enable play in the evening hours. “Those missing the evening life in Srinagar can try this facility and relax a bit. We are adding a food court too,” added Viraj.

Night life has ceased to exist for last 33 years owing to militancy. Eateries, cinema (barring a new one that was opened last month) and avenues of entertainment such as circus, exhibitions have shut in the past or close early due to turmoil in the Valley. Barring the wedding season, Srinagar looks gloomy with people preferring to stay home after sundown.

“Our sports hub will provide two 5-a side pitches and one 7-a side pitch for players to enjoy football and box cricket,” said Farid Singh.

Viraj said they are not stopping at the turf itself but they are running a football academy for young and upcoming talent.

