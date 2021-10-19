Brown Sugar Worth Rs 2.5 Crore Seized in Odisha's Balasore, 3 Arrested

Bhubaneswar: In a major drug bust, a joint team of excise officials and Jaleswar Police busted an illegal narcotics den at Jhadeswarpur in Balasore on Tuesday and recovered 2.4 kilograms of brown sugar worth over Rs 2.5 crore. The police also arrested three persons, including two women and a hotel owner, in connection with the case.

Acting on a tip off, the police conducted a raid on a house in Jhadeswarpur area and recovered the contraband. One family member of the accused was also arrested in connection with a sex racket two years ago.

Close to West Bengal, the town of Jaleswar has emerged as a major transit point for illegal narcotics trade in the recent past. Earlier this October, a joint team of Jaleswar Excise Department and police had seized contraband worth around Rs 55 lakh in two separate major crackdowns at different places in the block. As many as four persons were arrested in this connection.

