Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bru Refugees Seek Resumption of Subsistence Allowance as Repatriation Deadline Nears

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had discontinued its allowances, including ration supplies and cash dole, to the Bru refugees from September 30.

PTI

Updated:November 26, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bru Refugees Seek Resumption of Subsistence Allowance as Repatriation Deadline Nears
Bru tribal women attend a prayer meeting inside a temple at Naisingpara refugee camp. (REUTERS)

Agartala/Aizawl: Bru refugees lodged in relief camps in Tripura have urged the Centre to restart its subsistence allowances, days before the Tripura government puts an end to the free ration supply to the displaced people.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had discontinued its allowances, including ration supplies and cash dole, to the Bru refugees from September 30.

However, following claims of starvation deaths of six people in the refugee camps and over a week-long road blockade by the displaced families, the state government decided upon providing free ration to them earlier this month.

"The Tripura government would supply free ration to the Brus till November 30 and it is unclear whether it will be continued beyond that date," official sources said.

Altogether 4,447 displaced Bru families, lodged in relief camps at Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub-divisions of North Tripura district, are scheduled to return to neighbouring Mizoram from where they started fleeing since 1997 following ethnic clashes.

The ninth and "final" round of the repatriation process of the Bru refugees will come to an end on November 30.

The Mizoram Bru Displaced People's Forum (MBDPF), in a communication to the Centre on Monday, demanded resumption of the subsistence allowances.

The displaced Brus would not agree to be repatriated to Mizoram "until and unless their small and simple demands are fulfilled," the MBDPF said in a letter to AP Maheshawari,

Special Secretary (Internal Security), Ministry of Home Affairs.

The MBDPF also said that the Bru refugees would "take initiatives with all their might" to meet the challenges for conclusion of the long-pending displacement issue.

"We strongly believed that the chapter of displaced Brus would be closed down as soon as possible in one way or the other," the letter said.

A total of 1,020 Bru refugees belonging to 252 families have returned to Mizoram during the ninth round of the repatriation process that commenced on October 3, officials said.

The vexed Bru issue started from September 1997, following demands of a separate autonomous district council by carving out areas of western Mizoram adjoining Bangladesh and

Tripura.

The situation was aggravated by the murder of a forest guard in the Dampa Tiger Reserve in western Mizoram by Bru National Liberation Front insurgents on October 21 that year. The first attempt to repatriate the Brus from Tripura was made in November 2009.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram