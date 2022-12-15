Bru Settlement, Ladakh Medical College, Leaves for CAPF Jawans: Parl Panel Raises Issues with Projects

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs has raised various issues and delays in multiple steps including the implementation of a project of giving 100 days’ leave to Central Armed Police Forces jawans.

The committee also said that around 60 per cent Bru migrant families are yet to be settled.

The parliamentary committee said that it is not satisfied with the reply on Ladakh regarding the establishment of a medical college at Spituk Pharka, Leh.

According to the committee, little progress has been made even after almost three years.

Around 60% Bru families yet to be settled

The committee noted that despite the consistent efforts of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the state governments of Mizoram and Tripura, only 2,737 out of 6,959 Bru families have been settled in eight locations to date. Around sixty per cent of families are yet to be settled. The committee said that even though the state governments and the Government of India are providing the remaining families with facilities such as free rations and cash assistance, they are still living in relief camps. It, therefore, recommended that the ministry may make all efforts to rehabilitate and settle the remaining Bru migrant families at the earliest.

Proposal of 100 days’ leave for CAPF Jawans

The committee noted that at present, 75 days of leave are provided to the personnel who are posted in the field, and there is a proposal to increase that to 100 days. It is of the view that the ministry must speed up the roll-out of this proposal at the earliest for the benefit of jawans. The committee would like to be informed about the progress made in this regard.

It also said in its report that it is not convinced with the reply and would like to be informed about the status of the formation of committees by the Zonal Inspectors General of Police (IsGP), the outcome of any reviews conducted by such committees, and the concrete steps that have been taken on the basis of such reviews to improve the living conditions in the CRPF camps, which are functioning from rented accommodations.

Committee not satisfied with delay in Ladakh project

The committee said that it is not satisfied with the reply of the union teritory of Ladakh regarding the establishment of a medical college at Spituk Pharka, Leh.

According to the committee, this medical college is a crucial development project in the UT to provide medical education and strengthen healthcare facilities there.

The project was sanctioned in 2019, and as per the reply, the MHA has sought a revised detailed project report (DPR) from the UT of Ladakh. As such, little progress has been made even after almost three years. Therefore, the committee further recommended that the MHA and administration of the UT of Ladakh work with the concerned ministries/departments/agencies to remove all bottlenecks and ensure that all the components of the project are completed in a time-bound manner and without any cost overruns.

The committee also expressed disappointment that the MHA has not provided any information regarding low utilisation of funds by Andaman & Nicobar Islands (A&NI). The committee had expressed its concern over the slow rate of utilisation of funds by the UTs of Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the financial year 2021-22. However, the ministry has only provided information in relation to the UT of Ladakh. The committee said it would like to be informed about the reasons for the low utilisation of funds by the UT of A&NI as well. It further recommended that the ministry take all corrective measures to achieve optimal utilisation of funds in all five UTs without a legislature, viz Ladakh, A&NI, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Lakshadweep, and apprise it about the status of utilisation of allocated budgetary funds in these UTs.

Mixed reactions for Jammu & Kashmir

The committee appreciated that the government has favourably addressed the demand of the houseboat owners who will be provided with timber at a concessional rate for the repair or reconstruction of their houseboats. However, the committee’s recommendation for a rehabilitation policy for houseboat owners who want to cease their houseboat business has not been addressed. The committee, therefore, again reiterated its recommendation for a suitable rehabilitation policy for houseboat owners.

Also, the committee noted the reply of the ministry that there is no separate contingency fund under the capital budget in the UT of J&K and reiterated its recommendation to create a separate contingency fund to the tune of 5-10% of the capital expenditure budget to meet unexpected needs of the district development councils/block development councils (DDCs/BDCs).

The committee noted that the government of Jammu & Kashmir has initiated a massive exercise to undertake recruitment against various vacant posts existing at various levels, along with a slew of reform measures in the recruitment process. However, there is no categorical reply on the selection for the remaining posts that were advertised by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board since the year 2020. The committee, therefore, asked to be apprised of the present status of the selection process.

