BSCEM-APVP Members Clash Over Anti-Army' Posters, Slogans During Women's Day Prog

New Delhi, Mar 8: The Bhagat Singh Chatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM) on Monday alleged that ABVP workers attacked its members during an event to mark the International Women’s Day where labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur was to speak. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also alleged that a scuffle broke out between both the sides after the former protested against “anti-Army posters and slogans” at the venue.

The International Working Women’s Day programme organised by BSCEM was addressed by family of a rape survivor of Butana and the family of a minor Dalit domestic worker from Gurmandi. The BSCEM alleged, in a statement, that the ABVP members “tore the posters at the site and attacked the students”, while the Delhi Police remained “mute spectators”.

“The ABVP attacked the students while Rajveer Kaur was speaking and disrupted the programme before Nodeep Kaur could speak. The Delhi Police that was at the spot remained mute spectators while the attack on students went on. Instead of stopping the attack, the police detained four students present at the venue, including Ravinder from BSCEM and Anil, Praveen and Varkey from the Students’ Federation of India (SFI),” the body said. After a protest outside the Maurice Nagar Police Station, the detained students were released, it added.

The ABVP-led Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) alleged that the scuffle broke out after a few of its members objected to “anti-Army posters and slogans” at the programme organised by “outsiders and ex-students”. “At seeing the anti-Army posters, they questioned the organisers about the motive of the event. In a reaction to questions posed by DUSU joint secretary Shivangi and her friends, the men present on the spot attacked them,” the ABVP said in a statement.

Immediately after a mob attacked the DUSU Joint Secretary and other girls which later turned into a rough scuffle between the students and outsiders, it added. The police said it had not received any complaint from either sides so far.

“Police intervened and pacified the situation before it could escalate. No complaint has been received from either sides,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Anto Alphonse said. .

