BSE 10th Matric Result 2019: Odisha Board to Declare Class 10 Result Today at bseodisha.ac.in

The BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019 or Odisha Class 10 Matric results will be officially declared today. The exam conducting authority Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is set to publish the BSE Odisha 10th Result on its official website bseodisha.nic.in after 11 am. The link for checking BSE Odisha 10th Result or BSE Odisha Matric Result 2019 will soon be added on the Odisha BSE’s homepage. Apart from the BSE’s official website, candidates can get the BSE Odisha class 10 Result at orissaresults.nic.in Candidates can download their 2019 BSE Odisha 10th Result from the Board of Secondary Education’s official website, with these steps-Step 1. Go on the Odisha BSE’s official website bseodisha.nic.in Steep 2. On homepage, you will get ‘BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019’ linkStep 3. Click on it and enter the required details like roll number/date of birthStep 4. The BSE Odisha Matric Result will be shown, download itStep 5. Take the print out as it will required to collect your original marksheetCandidates can get their scorecard of BSE Odisha 10th result at these two portals-The BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 and BSE Odisha Matric result 2019 will also be available as phone message. To get to know your score, type SMS