Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
1-min read

BSE 10th Matric Result 2019: Odisha Board to Declare Class 10 Result Tomorrow at bseodisha.ac.in

The BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 or Odisha Board Class 10 results will be released on official website of Odisha Board of Secondary Education bseodisha.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 20, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BSE 10th Matric Result 2019: Odisha Board to Declare Class 10 Result Tomorrow at bseodisha.ac.in
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019 | The BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019 or Odisha Class 10 Matric results will be officially declared shortly. The exam conducting authority Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is set to publish the BSE Odisha 10th Result on its official website bseodisha.nic.in after 11 am. The link for checking BSE Odisha 10th Result or BSE Odisha Matric Result 2019 will soon be added on the Odisha BSE’s homepage. Apart from the BSE’s official website, candidates can get the BSE Odisha class 10 Result at orissaresults.nic.in

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: How to Download

Candidates can download their 2019 BSE Odisha 10th Result from the Board of Secondary Education’s official website, with these steps-

Step 1. Go on the Odisha BSE’s official website bseodisha.nic.in
Steep 2. On homepage, you will get ‘BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019’ link
Step 3. Click on it and enter the required details like roll number/date of birth
Step 4. The BSE Odisha Matric Result will be shown, download it
Step 5. Take the print out as it will required to collect your original marksheet

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: Check score on alternative portal, SMS

Candidates can get their scorecard of BSE Odisha 10th result at these two portals-

examresults.net, indiaresults.com
+
The BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 and BSE Odisha Matric result 2019 will also be available as phone message. To get to know your score, type SMS RESULTOR10Roll number and send it to 56263. The BSE Odisha 10th Result will be received on your phone

For the academic year 2018-2019, nearly 5.23 lakh candidates appeared in the class 10 examination. The exam was conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019.

Earlier, the BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 or the BSE Odisha Matric result was scheduled to be declared on May 14 and it got cancelled because of damages done by the Cyclone Fani in the state.

Related Stories

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram