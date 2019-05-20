English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSE Odisha 10th Matric Result 2019: Odisha Board to Declare Class 10 Result Tomorrow at bseodisha.ac.in
The BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 or Odisha Board Class 10 results will be released on official website of Odisha Board of Secondary Education bseodisha.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019 | The BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019 or Odisha Class 10 Matric results will be officially declared shortly. The exam conducting authority Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha is set to publish the BSE Odisha 10th Result on its official website bseodisha.nic.in after 11 am. The link for checking BSE Odisha 10th Result or BSE Odisha Matric Result 2019 will soon be added on the Odisha BSE’s homepage. Apart from the BSE’s official website, candidates can get the BSE Odisha class 10 Result at orissaresults.nic.in
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: How to Download
Candidates can download their 2019 BSE Odisha 10th Result from the Board of Secondary Education’s official website, with these steps-
Step 1. Go on the Odisha BSE’s official website bseodisha.nic.in
Steep 2. On homepage, you will get ‘BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019’ link
Step 3. Click on it and enter the required details like roll number/date of birth
Step 4. The BSE Odisha Matric Result will be shown, download it
Step 5. Take the print out as it will required to collect your original marksheet
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: Check score on alternative portal, SMS
Candidates can get their scorecard of BSE Odisha 10th result at these two portals-
examresults.net, indiaresults.com
The BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 and BSE Odisha Matric result 2019 will also be available as phone message. To get to know your score, type SMS RESULT
OR10 Roll number and send it to 56263. The BSE Odisha 10th Result will be received on your phone
For the academic year 2018-2019, nearly 5.23 lakh candidates appeared in the class 10 examination. The exam was conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019.
Earlier, the BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 or the BSE Odisha Matric result was scheduled to be declared on May 14 and it got cancelled because of damages done by the Cyclone Fani in the state.
For the academic year 2018-2019, nearly 5.23 lakh candidates appeared in the class 10 examination. The exam was conducted from February 23 to March 8, 2019.
Earlier, the BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 or the BSE Odisha Matric result was scheduled to be declared on May 14 and it got cancelled because of damages done by the Cyclone Fani in the state.
