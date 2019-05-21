English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: Odisha Board to Announce Class 10 Results Today at bseodisha.nic.in, Steps
The BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 or Odisha Board Class 10 results will be released today on the official website of Odisha Board of Secondary Education bseodisha.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019 Today | The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will be officially declaring the BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 or the BSE Odisha Matric result today. The Odisha Board of Secondary Education, also known as BSE Odisha, will release BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 or the Odisha Board Class 10 results on its official website bseodisha.nic.in. According to a media report, Odisha Board Secretary Jahan Ara Begum has confirmed that BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019, Odisha Matric Result 2019 will be declared on May 20, 2019. The Board of Secondary Education will declare the BSE Odisha 10th result through a press conference from the board office at Cuttack at 9:30 am. Then, it will be live at the official website.
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: Download
Step 1. Visit the Odisha Board of Secondary Education’s official website bseodisha.nic.in
Step 2. Search for a tab reading BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019
Step 3. Click on Odisha Matric Result 2019, Odisha 10th result 2019 and enter the required details
Step 4. Your BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2019, Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Download it for future reference
Apart from the BSE’s official website, the 2019 BSE Odisha result can also be checked at orissaresults.nic.in. Other alternative webpages hosting the BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 are examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Result seeker can check their result via SMS by typing RESULT
OR10 Roll number and send it to 56263. The 2019 BSE Odisha 10th Result will be received on your phone as message.
This year, a total of 5.23 lakh candidates appeared in the class 10 examination, which was held from February 23 to March 8, 2019.
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: Download
Step 1. Visit the Odisha Board of Secondary Education’s official website bseodisha.nic.in
Step 2. Search for a tab reading BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019
Step 3. Click on Odisha Matric Result 2019, Odisha 10th result 2019 and enter the required details
Step 4. Your BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2019, Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Download it for future reference
Apart from the BSE’s official website, the 2019 BSE Odisha result can also be checked at orissaresults.nic.in. Other alternative webpages hosting the BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 are examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Result seeker can check their result via SMS by typing RESULT
This year, a total of 5.23 lakh candidates appeared in the class 10 examination, which was held from February 23 to March 8, 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vivek Oberoi Tweets Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Calls it 'Disgusting' and 'Classless'
- ICC World Cup 2019 | In Ponting's Presence Players Behave Like Eight-year-olds Around Bieber: Finch
- Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme
- Now That Huawei Cannot Use Android For The Phones it Makes, What Are Its Options (Updated)
- Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Chennai Airport as Pilots Notice ‘Sparks’ in the Engine
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results