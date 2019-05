BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: Odisha Board to Announce Class 10 Results Today at bseodisha.nic.in, Steps

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will be officially declaring the BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 or the BSE Odisha Matric result today. The Odisha Board of Secondary Education, also known as BSE Odisha, will release BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 or the Odisha Board Class 10 results on its official website bseodisha.nic.in . According to a media report, Odisha Board Secretary Jahan Ara Begum has confirmed that BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019, Odisha Matric Result 2019 will be declared on May 20, 2019. The Board of Secondary Education will declare the BSE Odisha 10th result through a press conference from the board office at Cuttack at 9:30 am. Then, it will be live at the official website.Step 1. Visit the Odisha Board of Secondary Education’s official website bseodisha.nic.in Step 2. Search for a tab reading BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019Step 3. Click on Odisha Matric Result 2019, Odisha 10th result 2019 and enter the required detailsStep 4. Your BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2019, Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2019 will be displayed on the screenStep 5. Download it for future referenceApart from the BSE’s official website, the 2019 BSE Odisha result can also be checked at orissaresults.nic.in. Other alternative webpages hosting the BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 are examresults.net and indiaresults.com Result seeker can check their result via SMS by typing RESULT