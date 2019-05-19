Take the pledge to vote

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: Odisha Board to Announce Class 10 Results Tomorrow at bseodisha.nic.in, Steps

The BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 or Odisha Board Class 10 results will be released on official website of Odisha Board of Secondary Education bseodisha.nic.in.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: Odisha Board to Announce Class 10 Results Tomorrow at bseodisha.nic.in, Steps
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019 Tomorrow | The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will be officially declaring the BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 or the BSE Odisha Matric result tomorrow (May 20). The Odisha Board of Secondary Education, also known as BSE Odisha, will release BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 or the Odisha Board Class 10 results on its official website bseodisha.nic.in. According to a media report, Odisha Board Secretary Jahan Ara Begum has confirmed that BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019, Odisha Matric Result 2019 will be declared on May 20, 2019. The Board of Secondary Education will declare the BSE Odisha 10th result through a press conference from the board office at Cuttack at 9:30 am. Then, it will be live at the official website.

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019: Download

Step 1. Visit the Odisha Board of Secondary Education’s official website bseodisha.nic.in
Step 2. Search for a tab reading BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019
Step 3. Click on Odisha Matric Result 2019, Odisha 10th result 2019 and enter the required details
Step 4. Your BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2019, Odisha Board Class 10 Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Download it for future reference

Apart from the BSE’s official website, the 2019 BSE Odisha result can also be checked at orissaresults.nic.in. Other alternative webpages hosting the BSE Odisha 10th result 2019 are examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Result seeker can check their result via SMS by typing RESULTOR10Roll number and send it to 56263. The 2019 BSE Odisha 10th Result will be received on your phone as message.

This year, a total of 5.23 lakh candidates appeared in the class 10 examination, which was held from February 23 to March 8, 2019.
