BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2019: Odisha Board to Announce 10th Matric Result Soon at bseodisha.ac.in, Details
The Odisha Class 10th result will be declared by Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on its official website bseodisha.ac.in.
(Image: News18.com)
BSE Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Result 2019 | The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is likely to announce the class 10 board examination result 2019 soon. The Odisha BSE board had released the 2018 result on May 7 last year. However, the board has not confirmed the dates of the result announcement yet. The students can check their scores through the official website of Odisha Board of Secondary Education – bseodisha.ac.in.
The students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to access their results hassle-free. They can also check their results at orissaresults.nic.in.
Steps to check BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2019:
Step 1. Visit the official website: bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
Step 2. Click on the link for BSE Class 10th (Matric) Results 2019
Step 3. Enter your name and registration number and click on the ‘Submit’ button
Step 4. Your results will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5. Download the result from a relevant link and take a printout of it for future reference.
In 2018, the overall pass percentage stood at 76.23 percent. The highest pass percentage of 88.25 percent was recorded in Baleswar district of Odisha.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
