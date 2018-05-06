GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BSE Odisha Result 2018: Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 Tomorrow at bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE will declare the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on its official website orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in. The BSE Class 10 examination was conducted by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE from 23 February to 8 March 2018.

News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2018, 9:29 AM IST
Image for representation. Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
The BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 will be announced by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE on May 7 at 9 am. The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE will release the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Board Results 2018 on its official website orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

The BSE Class 10 examination was conducted by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE from 23 February to 8 March 2018. The BSE Board of Secondary Education's BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 will also be available on results.nic.in or examresults.net

Steps student needs to follow to check their Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018:

Step 1: Click on the official website Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in

Step2: Look for the link which says BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018

Step 3: Click  on the link which says BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Board Results 2018

Step 4: Enter roll number

Step 5: Download the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 for future reference

Students can also get their BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:

Get Odisha Class 10 Results / BSE Orissa 10th Results 2018 on Mobile - SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263

As many as 5,90,363 students had appeared the BSE Orissa 10th examinations in 2018 exam centres.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
