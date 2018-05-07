English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSE Odisha Result 2018: Odisha Class 10 Matric Results Out at bseodisha.nic.in. Pass Percentage is 76.23%
The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE declared the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on its official website orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in. The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE conducted the BSE Class examination from 23 February to 8 March, 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE released the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or BSE Result 2018, Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on today May 7th at 9 am. The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE published the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on its official website orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in. The BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 will be available online at 12 pm, as per Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE officials.
The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE conducted the BSE Class examination from 23 February to 8 March 2018. The BSE Board of Secondary Education's BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 is also be available on results.nic.in or examresults.net. The pass percentage for BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 is 76.29%
Steps student needs to follow to check their Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in
Step2: Look for the link which says BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018
Step 3: Click on the link which says BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018
Step 4: Enter roll number
Step 5: Download the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 for future reference
Students can also get their BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:
Get Odisha Class 10 Results / BSE Orissa 10th Results 2018 on Mobile - SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
As many as 5,90,363 students had appeared the BSE Orissa 10th examinations in 2018 exam centres.
Also Watch
The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE conducted the BSE Class examination from 23 February to 8 March 2018. The BSE Board of Secondary Education's BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 is also be available on results.nic.in or examresults.net. The pass percentage for BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 is 76.29%
Steps student needs to follow to check their Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in
Step2: Look for the link which says BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018
Step 3: Click on the link which says BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018
Step 4: Enter roll number
Step 5: Download the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 for future reference
Students can also get their BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:
Get Odisha Class 10 Results / BSE Orissa 10th Results 2018 on Mobile - SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
As many as 5,90,363 students had appeared the BSE Orissa 10th examinations in 2018 exam centres.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Catches Win Matches - KXIP's Mayank Agarwal & Manoj Tiwary Show How
- Diljit Dosanjh and His Love for 'High-End Gadiyan' - Songs with Luxury Car References
- Andres Iniesta is the Unobtrusive Jewel That Outshone the Rest in Barcelona’s Crown
- New WhatsApp Domain Lets Users Chat Without Opening The App: Here is How it Works
- Rabindranath Tagore: Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates Nobel Laureate's Birth Anniversary In Emotional Post