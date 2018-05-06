English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSE Odisha Result 2018: Odisha Class 10 Matric Results on May 7 at 9 am at bseodisha.nic.in. Check Your Grades
The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE will declare the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on its official website orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in. The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE conducted the BSE Class examination from 23 February to 8 March, 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE will release the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on May 7th at 9 am. The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE will declare the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on its official website orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in.
The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE conducted the BSE Class examination from 23 February to 8 March 2018. The BSE Board of Secondary Education's BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 will also be available on results.nic.in or examresults.net
Steps student needs to follow to check their Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in
Step2: Look for the link which says BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018
Step 3: Click on the link which says BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018
Step 4: Enter roll number
Step 5: Download the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 for future reference
Students can also get their BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:
Get Odisha Class 10 Results / BSE Orissa 10th Results 2018 on Mobile - SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
As many as 5,90,363 students had appeared the BSE Orissa 10th examinations in 2018 exam centres.
