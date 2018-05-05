English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSE Odisha Result 2018: Odisha Class 10 Matric Results on May 7 at 9 am at bseodisha.nic.in. Details Here
The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE will announce the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on its official website orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in. The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE conducted the BSE Class examination from 23 February to 8 March, 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE is likely to announce the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2108 on May 7th at 9 am. The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE will announce the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on its official website orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in.
The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE conducted the BSE Class examination from 23 February to 8 March, 2018. The BSE Board of Secondary Education's BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 will also be available on results.nic.in or examresults.net
Steps student needs to follow to check their Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website
Step2: Look for the link which says BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018
Step 3: Click on the link which says BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018
Step 4: Enter roll number
Step 5: Download the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 for future reference
Students can also get their BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:
Get Odisha Class 10 Results / BSE Orissa 10th Results 2018 on Mobile - SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
As many as 5,90,363 students had appeared the BSE Orissa 10th examinations in 2018 exam centres.
Also Watch
The Odisha Board of Secondary Education BSE conducted the BSE Class examination from 23 February to 8 March, 2018. The BSE Board of Secondary Education's BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 will also be available on results.nic.in or examresults.net
Steps student needs to follow to check their Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018:
Step 1: Click on the official website
Step2: Look for the link which says BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018
Step 3: Click on the link which says BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018
Step 4: Enter roll number
Step 5: Download the BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 for future reference
Students can also get their BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 or Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:
Get Odisha Class 10 Results / BSE Orissa 10th Results 2018 on Mobile - SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263
As many as 5,90,363 students had appeared the BSE Orissa 10th examinations in 2018 exam centres.
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Omerta Review: Rajkummar Rao Plays a Sociopath With an Iciness That Will Stay With You
- Neeraj Shatters Own National Record, Finishes 4th in Doha Diamond League
- India Clubbed With UAE, Thailand and Bahrain in Asian Cup
- Apple Watch Series 3 With Cellular Up For Pre-Order on Jio And Airtel; Price Starts At Rs 39,080
- Invited To Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding? Bring Your Own Food