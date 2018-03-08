BSEAP Class 10th Board Exam 2018: Hall Tickets Released at bse.ap.gov.in, Download Now

BSEAP Hall Tickets 2018 for Class 10th or Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) Exam 2018 have been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) on its official website – bse.ap.gov.in.The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh is scheduled to begin the SSC - Class 10th Board Exams 2018 from 15th March 2018, next week, across the state of Andhra Pradesh. The examinations will conclude on 29th March 2018.Regular as well as Private candidates who have registered for SSC Academic, OSSC and Vocational examinations can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Tickets once the link becomes active:– Visit the official website – http://bse.ap.gov.in/– Click on 'SSC MARCH -2018 HALLTICKETS' from the left sidebar– Enter your Login Credentials– Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference- http://portal2.bseap.org/HT18Schools need to click on 'SSC MARCH - 2018 NR' and login to their profile to download Hall Tickets for students.- http://portal.bseap.org/SCHOOLNR/Account/Login.aspx