English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSEAP Class 10th Board Exam 2018: Hall Tickets Released at bse.ap.gov.in, Download Now
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh is scheduled to begin the SSC - Class 10th Board Exams 2018 from 15th March 2018, next week, across the state of Andhra Pradesh. The examinations will conclude on 29th March 2018.
Screen grab of the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP).
BSEAP Hall Tickets 2018 for Class 10th or Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) Exam 2018 have been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) on its official website – bse.ap.gov.in.
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh is scheduled to begin the SSC - Class 10th Board Exams 2018 from 15th March 2018, next week, across the state of Andhra Pradesh. The examinations will conclude on 29th March 2018.
Regular as well as Private candidates who have registered for SSC Academic, OSSC and Vocational examinations can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Tickets once the link becomes active:
How to download BSEAP Hall Tickets 2018 for Class 10th
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://bse.ap.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on 'SSC MARCH -2018 HALLTICKETS' from the left sidebar
Step 3 – Enter your Login Credentials
Step 4 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://portal2.bseap.org/HT18
Schools need to click on 'SSC MARCH - 2018 NR' and login to their profile to download Hall Tickets for students.
Direct Link - http://portal.bseap.org/SCHOOLNR/Account/Login.aspx
Also Watch
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh is scheduled to begin the SSC - Class 10th Board Exams 2018 from 15th March 2018, next week, across the state of Andhra Pradesh. The examinations will conclude on 29th March 2018.
Regular as well as Private candidates who have registered for SSC Academic, OSSC and Vocational examinations can follow the instructions below and download their Hall Tickets once the link becomes active:
How to download BSEAP Hall Tickets 2018 for Class 10th
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://bse.ap.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on 'SSC MARCH -2018 HALLTICKETS' from the left sidebar
Step 3 – Enter your Login Credentials
Step 4 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://portal2.bseap.org/HT18
Schools need to click on 'SSC MARCH - 2018 NR' and login to their profile to download Hall Tickets for students.
Direct Link - http://portal.bseap.org/SCHOOLNR/Account/Login.aspx
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Denies Relationship With Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Co-Star Nushrat Bharucha
- Minerva Punjab Edge Churchill Brothers to Clinch I-League Title in Thriller
- Discus Thrower Seema Punia to be Dope-tested by NADA
- A New Day Is On The Horizon: How Women Are Rewriting Age-old Hollywood Narratives With Content and Conscience
- Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018